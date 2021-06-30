Poll Finds Just 8% of US Cite COVID-19 as Number 1 Concern, Lowest Since Pandemic Started

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) US adults are becoming increasingly optimistic that the pandemic is under control, with Americans citing COVID-19 as their top concern hitting the lowest level recorded during the coronavirus crisis, a Gallup poll released on Wednesday said.

"As more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccinations and most restrictions are lifted nationwide, they are less likely to cite the pandemic as the nation's most pressing concern," a press release explaining the poll said.

Just 8 percent of adults surveyed now mention the pandemic as the most important problem facing the US, the lowest point since the contagion began in early 2020 - a seven point drop since May and a 12 point decline since April, the release said.

The highest percentage citing COVID-19 as the nation's top problem was 45 percent in April 2020, which is among the highest ever recorded by Gallup for any issue, the release added.

Mentions of government as the nation's top problem rose six points to 22 percent, making it the top overall problem in June, while the percentage of U.S. adults naming race relations remained steady at 11 percent, according to the release.

Although government ranks as the top national problem for partisans of all stripes, Republicans (30%) are more likely to cite it than Democrats (23%) and independents (17%), the release said.

Whereas immigration is the second most-mentioned problem among Republicans, race relations ranks second for Democrats.

The poll is based on telephone interviews conducted between June 1-18 among 1,012 US adults in all 50 states and comes with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.