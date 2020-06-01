Poll Finds Majority of Canadians Support Federal Response to COVID-19, Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Two-thirds of Canadians support the Federal government's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, an Angus Reid poll revealed on Monday.

The poll also found majority support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose approval ratings have skyrocketed since the onset of the pandemic.

"Asked if they feel the response has been adequate, two-thirds of Canadians (67%) give the federal government a "good" rating, while three-in-ten (30%) say they feel the government has done a poor job," the report said.

Support for the prime minister has grown to 55 percent, a 22 percent increase since February.

Reflecting similar findings by other polling firms, the numbers show the governing Liberal Party opening up a 6-point lead nationally over the official opposition Conservative Party of Canada - 37 percent to 31 percent.

In October of 2019, Trudeau was re-elected prime minister, albeit, with a minority mandate.