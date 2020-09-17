UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poll Finds Most People Think UK Gov't Should Halt Assange's Extradition Proceedings

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:14 PM

Poll Finds Most People Think UK Gov't Should Halt Assange's Extradition Proceedings

A Press Gazette survey released on Thursday found that almost six in ten of the readers of the UK online magazine think the UK government should intervene to halt WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's current extradition proceedings to the United States

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) A Press Gazette survey released on Thursday found that almost six in ten of the readers of the UK online magazine think the UK government should intervene to halt WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's current extradition proceedings to the United States.

According to the magazine, some 58% of the 655 people surveyed between September 8-16 answered yes to the question: "Should the UK government intervene to halt extradition proceedings against Julian Assange?"

The hearing to decide whether Assange should be sent to the United States resumed on September 7 at the London Central Criminal Court, after six months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Department of Justice is seeking to extradite Assange on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges, which carries a sentence as long as 175 years in prison, for publishing classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of US diplomatic cables.

Press Gazette said that its readers, mostly made up of journalism and media professionals, may be interested in the whistleblower's case because it could set a precedent on prosecution for journalists breaking secrecy to publish in the public interest.

During the hearings, which entered its eighth day on Thursday, witnesses brought to the stand by the defense team have stressed that Assange always made sure no information that could be damaging to living individuals would be released and that the 49-year-old Wikileaks founder faces an effective life sentence if convicted in the United States.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Iraq London United Kingdom United States May September Criminals Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Fujairah Crown Prince

48 seconds ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Bay, part o ..

59 seconds ago

Moscow Protests PACE's Use of 'Procedural Tricks' ..

2 minutes ago

Former Model Accuses Trump of Sexual Assault - Rep ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan wins election to CPC at UN

19 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of First XI teams

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.