Poll Finds Texans Would Pick Actor McConaughey For Governor Over Incumbent Abbot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Almost a half of Texans are ready to give their vote for actor Matthew McConaughey if he were to run for governor while only a third would vote for incumbent Greg Abbott, a new poll published by the Dallas Morning news revealed on Monday.

According to the poll, 45 percent of respondents would vote for McConaughey and 33 percent would vote for Abbot. Dividing respondents by party affiliation, the majority of Republican respondents (56 percent) said they would vote for the incumbent governor while two-thirds of Democrats (66 percent) preferred the actor.

Besides the governor race, the poll also found that respondents are vastly polarized along the party lines as regards the approval of President Joe Biden's job with only 10 percent of Republics who said they strongly approve of the job compared to 59 percent of Democrats who said the same.

Overall, only 26 percent of Texans approve of Biden's job done in his first month in office and 13 percent approve of how the President is handling immigration on the southern border, the poll found.

The poll is published amid the recent growing rumors that McConaughey was considering a run for the gubernatorial seat of Texas, in addition to criticism of Abbott's Covid-19 policies, such as lifting the mask mandate in the state.

The survey was conducted between April 6-13 among 1,126 adult voters in the state, with a sampling error of plus or minus 2.92 percent, the pollster said.