Poll Finds US Voters Believe Biden Has So Far Failed To Deliver For African-Americans

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) US voters believe that President Joe Biden during his early months in office has so far failed to deliver any significant improvement in living conditions or race relations for African-Americans, despite their overwhelming support for him in the 2020 national elections, a Rasmussen Poll stated on Tuesday.

"While support from black voters was crucial to President Joe Biden's election, most voters - including most black voters - don't believe the new president has improved race relations or made life better for young black people," the company noted.

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey, only 28 percent of likely US voters believe race relations in the United States have gotten better since Biden's election.

Thirty-nine percent of those polled believed race relations have gotten worse, with another 28 percent saying they had remained the same, the poll reported.

The poll was conducted between May 27 and May 30 with 1,000 likely voters and a margin for error of 3 percent, Rasmussen said.

More Stories From World

