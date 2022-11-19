UrduPoint.com

Poll On Reinstatement Of Trump's Twitter Account Gets 1Mln Votes Per Hour - Musk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Poll on Reinstatement of Trump's Twitter Account Gets 1Mln Votes Per Hour - Musk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Saturday that around one million Twitter users cast their votes each hour in a poll on whether to reinstate the account of former US President Donald Trump on the platform.

Earlier in the day, Musk launched a poll asking his followers if he should lift the permanent ban on Trump's Twitter account that was imposed following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The platform deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated its policies. The former president later launched a new social network Truth Social to fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right to free speech and expression.

"Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour!" Musk tweeted.

As of 4 p.m. Moscow time (13:00 GMT), 52.3% of Twitter users supported Trump's reinstatement, while 47.7% voted against, with over 10 million votes cast in total. The poll will close in 11 hours.

In late October, after Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, he vowed to bolster protections of free speech on social media as part of his acquisition of the platform. Musk said that he would be willing to reverse Twitter's ban of Trump; however, said later that the reinstatement may instead be a decision made by the content moderation council.

Related Topics

Moscow Social Media Twitter Trump Elon Musk January May October Event Billion Million P

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 hour ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 hour ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.