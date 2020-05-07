UrduPoint.com
Poll Says 58% Of Britons Struggling To Stay Positive About Future Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Almost six in ten Britons are having difficulty remaining positive about the future as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, a fresh poll by Ipsos MORI revealed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Almost six in ten Britons are having difficulty remaining positive about the future as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, a fresh poll by Ipsos MORI revealed on Thursday.

"In new polling by Ipsos MORI, 58% of Britons say they are finding it harder to stay positive about the future compared with before the coronavirus outbreak, and over half (54%) are struggling to stay positive day-to-day. Women, in particular, are finding it harder - 61% of women say they are finding it harder to stay positive day-to-day, compared with 47% of men," a press release that accompanied the poll results read.

The development of a successful vaccine will play a crucial role in raising public optimism, the pollster found. In total, 83 percent of respondents said they would feel more optimistic should a successful vaccine be announced.

Assurances of economic stability and the ability to visit friends would both lead to a rise in optimism among almost three-fourths of respondents, the pollster stated.

"There is little sign the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on people's wellbeing and their outlook is getting much easier," Ipsos MORI's head of political research Gideon Skinner said in the press release.

The findings were based on a survey of 1,077 UK adults conducted from May 1-4, the pollster said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will publish the UK government's plan to begin easing the lockdown measures that entered into force on March 23.

