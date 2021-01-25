Poll Says 75% of Italians Nostalgic About Pre-Pandemic Routines - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Seventy-five percent of Italians miss pre-pandemic routines and want them to return, the Ansa news agency reported on Monday, citing a poll.

According to the survey conducted by research agency Doxa, 85 percent have also found it hard to adapt to coronavirus restrictions.

Ninety percent admitted that the pandemic had taught them to appreciate little things more than they used to.

Some 20 percent said they would no longer be absorbed in the hustle of everyday life and would devote more time to their loved ones and the "really important things in life."

Another 6 percent are poised to spend more time on helping vulnerable people.

The findings are in stark contrast to a 2013 survey when 35 percent of Italians rejected the daily routines as a drag, saying that they would immediately change their life once they receive a chance.

