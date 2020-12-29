UrduPoint.com
Poll Says Most Germans Think COVID-19 Will Not Be Defeated In 2021 - Reports

Most Germans do not believe that the coronavirus disease will be defeated next year, the dpa news agency has reported, citing a poll commissioned to UK polling company YouGov

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Most Germans do not believe that the coronavirus disease will be defeated next year, the dpa news agency has reported, citing a poll commissioned to UK polling company YouGov.

According to the survey, only 26 percent of Germans think that the pandemic will be overcome in 2021, with two-thirds thinking that the virus will continue having an effect on people's lives in Germany throughout the year. Meanwhile, 22 percent expect the situation to get worse.

Eighty-four percent of respondents think that masks will remain mandatory in public spaces at least until 2021, while 54 percent do not believe that Bundesliga football games will be played with fans present during the next 12 months.

Some 35 percent think that their financial situation will get worse.

The country has confirmed a total of over 1.6 million cases, including 30,978 fatalities.

On Sunday, Germany started its vaccination companion using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

