Poll Shows 27% Of Russians Mistrust Belarusian Election Results

Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Twenty-seven percent of Russians who took part in a VTsIOM survey, published Thursday, said they did not trust the outcome of last week's presidential election in Belarus.

Belarus's incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won Sunday's vote by a landslide, prompting protests. His main challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, fled the country after a crackdown on demonstrators.

The poll, conducted Tuesday among 1,600 adults, found that 71 percent of Russians were following events in Belarus. Twenty-two percent said the vote results could be trusted, while 27 percent said they did not have much faith in the official estimates, and 29 percent did not rule out vote rigging.

More than a half of those polled said they believed Lukashenko would retain his grip on power, while 6 percent predicted that he would be ousted. Twelve percent said they expected a struggle for power between at least two forces.

A vast majority of Russians (89 percent) said the situation in Belarus mattered for Russia. Sixty-four percent said it was in Russia's interest that Lukashenko go on to serve his sixth term. Twelve percent said an opposition takeover would be more beneficial.

