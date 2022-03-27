UrduPoint.com

Poll Shows 52% Of French People Believe At Least One Russian Argument On Ukraine Operation

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) More than half of the French people believe at least one of the Russian theses justifying its military operation in Ukraine, a new survey carried out by Ifop pollster for the French broadcaster CNews revealed on Sunday.

According to the poll, 52% of the respondents believe at least one of the Russian arguments about the origins of the war in Ukraine, for example, 28% think that the military operation is supported by Russian-speaking Ukrainians who want to free themselves from persecution, and 10% are convinced that Ukraine is currently governed by a "junta" infiltrated by neo-Nazi movements.

It is noted that the most receptive to the speeches of Russian President Vladimir Putin were supporters of the Jean-Luc Melenchon, the presidential candidate of the far-left La France Insoumise party, and far-right presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour.

The poll by Ifop was conducted during this week.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

