Poll Shows 55% of Russians Trust President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Fifty-five percent of Russians have expressed trust in President Vladimir Putin, with 57 percent of respondents approving his job performance, according to a poll released by Moscow-based polling organization Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) on Friday.

The polls show that 34 percent of the respondents indicated that they did not trust Putin, while 11 percent were unsure.

The survey also demonstrated that 57 percent of the respondents were positive about the president's job performance, while 27 percent expressed the opposite opinion, and 16 percent were unsure.

The poll was conducted from February 19-21 in 73 Russian regions among 3,000 respondents over 18. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5 percent.