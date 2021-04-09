Poll Shows 55% of Russians Trust President Putin

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:46 PM

Fifty-five percent of Russians have expressed trust in President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll released by Moscow-based polling organization Public Opinion Foundation on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Fifty-five percent of Russians have expressed trust in President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll released by Moscow-based polling organization Public Opinion Foundation on Friday.

The survey also showed that 59 percent of the respondents were positive about the president's job performance, while 27 percent expressed the opposite opinion, and 14 percent were unsure.

The poll was conducted from April 2-4 in 73 Russian regions among 3,000 respondents over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.

