Poll Shows 56% of Russians Trust President Putin

Fifty-six percent of Russians have expressed trust in President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll released by Moscow-based polling organization Public Opinion Foundation on Friday

The survey also demonstrated that 59 percent of the respondents were positive about the president's job performance, while 25 percent expressed the opposite opinion, and 16 percent were unsure.

The poll was conducted from February 26-28 in 73 Russian regions among 3,000 respondents over 18. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5 percent.