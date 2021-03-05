UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poll Shows 56% Of Russians Trust President Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

Poll Shows 56% of Russians Trust President Putin

Fifty-six percent of Russians have expressed trust in President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll released by Moscow-based polling organization Public Opinion Foundation on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Fifty-six percent of Russians have expressed trust in President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll released by Moscow-based polling organization Public Opinion Foundation on Friday.

The survey also demonstrated that 59 percent of the respondents were positive about the president's job performance, while 25 percent expressed the opposite opinion, and 16 percent were unsure.

The poll was conducted from February 26-28 in 73 Russian regions among 3,000 respondents over 18. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Job Vladimir Putin February From

Recent Stories

Pope Francis&#039; visit to Iraq serves great oppo ..

2 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

2 minutes ago

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

8 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

10 minutes ago

Prices for Brent, WTI Oil Surge to Record-High Lev ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Digitize Countrywide Testing in Schools ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.