MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Almost six in every ten Russian respondents, or 57%, view the president's work as more good than bad, and 27% are of the opposite opinion, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation revealed on Friday.

The survey conducted by the pollster also demonstrated that 54% of respondents trust President Vladimir Putin. Over one third, 34%, reported having mistrust, and 12% could not give a definite answer.

The pollster also asked which political party people would vote for if the elections to the lower house of the Russian parliment were held on Sunday.

The ruling United Russia party gained the most votes at 29%, followed by the Communist Party with 12%. The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and the Just Russia ” For Truth Party would be supported by 10% and 6% of respondents, respectively. Eight percent of Russians said they would opt for any other party, while 15% respondents would defy the elections, and 1% would spoil their ballots. This time, 19% could not answer the question at all.

The poll was carried out from July 23-25 in 207 localities in 73 regions of Russia, involving 3,000 people. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.