UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poll Shows 57% Of Russians Approve Of Putin's Performance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Poll Shows 57% of Russians Approve of Putin's Performance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Almost six in every ten Russian respondents, or 57%, view the president's work as more good than bad, and 27% are of the opposite opinion, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation revealed on Friday.

The survey conducted by the pollster also demonstrated that 54% of respondents trust President Vladimir Putin. Over one third, 34%, reported having mistrust, and 12% could not give a definite answer.

The pollster also asked which political party people would vote for if the elections to the lower house of the Russian parliment were held on Sunday.

The ruling United Russia party gained the most votes at 29%, followed by the Communist Party with 12%. The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia and the Just Russia ” For Truth Party would be supported by 10% and 6% of respondents, respectively. Eight percent of Russians said they would opt for any other party, while 15% respondents would defy the elections, and 1% would spoil their ballots. This time, 19% could not answer the question at all.

The poll was carried out from July 23-25 in 207 localities in 73 regions of Russia, involving 3,000 people. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vladimir Putin July Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

PNCA completes registration process of second onli ..

2 minutes ago

Medal winners of judo men +100 kg at Tokyo Olympic ..

2 minutes ago

White House Confirms 1st Group of Afghans Who Help ..

7 minutes ago

Khidmat Markaz facility at LHC Bar soon

7 minutes ago

Two more Indian cricketers test Covid-19 positive ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.