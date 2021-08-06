UrduPoint.com

Poll Shows 57% Of Russians Approve Of Putin's Job Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:55 PM

Poll Shows 57% of Russians Approve of Putin's Job Performance

Over a half of Russians, 57%, positively assess the work of President Vladimir Putin, and 27% say the opposite, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation revealed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Over a half of Russians, 57%, positively assess the work of President Vladimir Putin, and 27% say the opposite, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation revealed on Friday.

Another 16% did not give a definite answer.

The poll also showed 54% of respondents trust the president, and over one third, 34%, said they did not. Twelve percent could not come up with the answer.

In addition, the survey demonstrated that 27% of respondents would vote for the ruling United Russia party, if the parliamentary elections were held on Sunday.

The second popular option is the Communist Party supported by 11% followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 9% and A Just Russia � Patriots � For Truth Party that gained 6%. Seven percent of Russians would opt for any other party. However, 17% of respondents said they would ignore the elections, and 2% would spoil the ballots. A total of 22% could not answer the question at all.

The survey was conducted from July 30 to August 1 in 207 localities in 73 Russian regions involving 3,000 respondents. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vladimir Putin July August Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

11 minutes ago
 Israel to Send Firefighters to Help Greece Extingu ..

Israel to Send Firefighters to Help Greece Extinguish Raging Fires - Foreign Min ..

25 seconds ago
 US State Department Lacks Answers for 'Havana Synd ..

US State Department Lacks Answers for 'Havana Syndrome' Affecting Diplomats

28 seconds ago
 Saeed Ghani opposes single national curriculum

Saeed Ghani opposes single national curriculum

23 minutes ago
 St Vincent Police Arrest Women In Case of Assassin ..

St Vincent Police Arrest Women In Case of Assassination Attempt of Prime Ministe ..

8 minutes ago
 UVAS, UE jointly hold Research Methodology Worksho ..

UVAS, UE jointly hold Research Methodology Workshop

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.