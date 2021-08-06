(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Over a half of Russians, 57%, positively assess the work of President Vladimir Putin, and 27% say the opposite, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation revealed on Friday.

Another 16% did not give a definite answer.

The poll also showed 54% of respondents trust the president, and over one third, 34%, said they did not. Twelve percent could not come up with the answer.

In addition, the survey demonstrated that 27% of respondents would vote for the ruling United Russia party, if the parliamentary elections were held on Sunday.

The second popular option is the Communist Party supported by 11% followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 9% and A Just Russia � Patriots � For Truth Party that gained 6%. Seven percent of Russians would opt for any other party. However, 17% of respondents said they would ignore the elections, and 2% would spoil the ballots. A total of 22% could not answer the question at all.

The survey was conducted from July 30 to August 1 in 207 localities in 73 Russian regions involving 3,000 respondents. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.