MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Fifty-eight percent of respondents in Russia positively assess the work of President Vladimir Putin, according to a survey released by Moscow-based polling organization Public Opinion Foundation on Friday.

The poll said that meanwhile, 26% of Russians were negative about Putin's job performance, and 16% were unsure. In addition, 54% of respondents said that they trust the president, while 35% expressed the opposite opinion, and 11% found it difficult to answer.

The survey also showed that 31% of respondents would vote for the ruling United Russia party at the parliamentary elections that will take place in September, 12% said they would support the Communist Party, while 11% and 7% - the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, and A Just Russia ” Patriots ” For Truth Party, respectively.

However, 12% of respondents said that they would not take part in the elections, and 1% would spoil their ballots.

The poll was conducted from July 16-18 in 73 Russian regions among 3,000 respondents aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.