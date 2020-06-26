Poll Shows 59% Russian Citizens Have Confidence in Putin

The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has increased two percentage points month-on-month to 59 percent, according to a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has increased two percentage points month-on-month to 59 percent, according to a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM).

The poll was conducted from June 19-21 among 4,000 respondents aged 18 and older with statistical error not exceeding 1.9 percent.

According to findings, 59 percent of respondents said they trusted the president, while 31 percent said they did not and another 10 percent refrained from answering.

Assessing Putin's performance as a president, 62 percent of respondents said he did a good job, while 26 percent said the opposite and another 13 percent refrained from answering.

Last month, the level of public trust in the Russian president was 57 percent versus 30 percent of distrust. The approval level for the president's work was 60 percent as opposed to 24 percent of disapproval.