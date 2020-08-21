Poll Shows 65.5% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 65.5 percent of Russian citizens, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 65.5 percent of Russian citizens, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday.

"Asked a direct question about their trust in Vladimir Putin, 65.5 percent of respondents replied in the affirmative," the center said in a press release to the poll.

According to the findings, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin enjoys trust of 51.4 percent of respondents.

Additionally, the level of trust in Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was 31 percent, in Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov it was 27.4 percent, and in A Just Russia party leader Sergei Mironov it was 25.7 percent.

The survey was conducted from August 10 to August 16 with 1,600 individuals over the age of 18 being polled daily by phone. The margin of error of the poll does not exceed one percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.