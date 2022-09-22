Poll Shows 95% of Refugees From DPR, LPR Favor Accession of Republics to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Accession to Russia is supported by 95% of people from the Donetsk and Luhansk republics (DPR, LPR) who are currently in Russia, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Thursday.

Another 3% want the DPR and LPR to become independent states, while 2% found it difficult to answer. No respondent said they would want the DPR and LPR to remain part of Ukraine.

The telephone survey, commissioned by the Russian think tank Social Research Expert Institute, was conducted on September 20 among 537 residents of the DPR and LPR aged 18 and over who are currently in Russia.

On Tuesday, the DPR and LPR, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.