UrduPoint.com

Poll Shows 95% Of Refugees From DPR, LPR Favor Accession Of Republics To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Poll Shows 95% of Refugees From DPR, LPR Favor Accession of Republics to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Accession to Russia is supported by 95% of people from the Donetsk and Luhansk republics (DPR, LPR) who are currently in Russia, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Thursday.

Another 3% want the DPR and LPR to become independent states, while 2% found it difficult to answer. No respondent said they would want the DPR and LPR to remain part of Ukraine.

The telephone survey, commissioned by the Russian think tank Social Research Expert Institute, was conducted on September 20 among 537 residents of the DPR and LPR aged 18 and over who are currently in Russia.

On Tuesday, the DPR and LPR, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Independence Tank February September From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

1 hour ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

1 hour ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

2 hours ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

3 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.