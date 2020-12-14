Poll Shows China, Russia Among Most Conservative Countries About Traditional Gender Roles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) China, Russia and India share the pedestal of nations with the most conservative views on the societal roles of women and men, while Germany and South Korea do not believe that traditional gender roles benefit societies, a poll conducted by the GlobalNR consortium of research companies and the Romir research center showed on Friday.

Respondents were asked whether they strongly agree, agree, neither agree nor disagree, disagree or strongly disagree with the following statement: "Traditional gender roles for boys and girls are best for society."

The poll found that nearly half of respondents ” from Brazil, China, Germany, India, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Thailand and the United Kingdom ” either strongly agreed or agreed with the statement (a total 47 percent), while 29 percent either disagreed or strongly disagreed.

China has the highest support level of traditional gender roles ” 82 percent of respondents either strongly agreed or agreed with the statement, while only 5 percent either disagreed or strongly disagreed.

Russia comes in second with 71 percent generally agreeing, as opposed to 12 percent generally disagreeing, followed by India with 69 percent versus 15 percent.

The highest number of opponents to traditional gender roles are in South Korea ” only 16 percent of respondents said they either strongly agreed or agreed with the statement, while 62 percent either disagreed or strongly disagreed. Germany comes as the second-least believer in traditional gender roles, with 24 percent of respondents generally agreeing with the statement, as opposed to 43 percent generally disagreeing, followed by Brazil with 34 percent versus 41 percent.

The poll enrolled 7,100 respondents from different demographics of the participating countries.