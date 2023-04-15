Poll Shows Erdogan May Have 7.7-Point Lead Over Opposition Election Candidate - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is projected to lead in the upcoming presidential election by a 7.7-point margin over Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate of the Turkish opposition alliance, Turkish media reported on Saturday, citing a pre-election poll conducted by the Areda Survey research center.

The survey of 10,136 people, sampled from April 12-14, revealed that Erdogan would land 50.8% of the vote if the elections were held on coming Sunday, while the opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu would gain 43.

1%.

Two other contenders, Homeland Party leader Muharrem Ince and ATA Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan, would receive 4.5% and 1.6% of the vote, respectively.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. The elections are likely to become the most challenging for Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party due to the February earthquakes, which killed at least 50,000 people and caused significant material damage. Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent.