Poll Shows Greek Ruling Party New Democracy Holds 17.4 Percentage Point Lead Over Syriza

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The ruling New Democracy is the strongest political party in Greece and has almost two times the support of the main opposition party Syriza, Greek Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday, citing a public survey conducted by Opinion Poll.

According to the newspaper, the poll, carried out in May among 1,600 people, demonstrates that while 37.3% of people say that they would choose New Democracy if elections were held today, 19.9% would vote for Syriza.

These two parties are followed by the center-left Movement for Change alliance with 6.

7%, the Greek Communist Party with 5.3%, the nationalist pro-Russian Greek Solution Party 4.2%, and left-wing MeRA25 with 3.1%.

New Democracy, which is a liberal-conservative party, has been ruling Greece under the leadership of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis since 2019. Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras has been a harsh critic of the New Democracy government's handing of the COVID-19 pandemic and other policies.