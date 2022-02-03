Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Rival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron is predicted to win in the second round of the presidential election in April after overtaking either his opponent from the center-right, Valerie Pecresse, or his right-wing rivals, Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, according to an Elabe poll for BFM tv and L'Express.

In the first round, Macron, who has yet to announce his candidacy, will receive 25% of the vote, followed by Le Pen with 16.5%, Pecresse with 16%, and Zemmour with 12.

5%, according to the poll. Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon trails behind with 9.5% of the vote, the poll showed.

In the second round, Macron is predicted to beat either of his three main rivals, the report said. The incumbent president will gain 55.5% of the vote when facing Pecresse, 56% against Le Pen, and 64.5% against Zemmour.

The survey was conducted on January 31-February 2 online among 1,482 adult French respondents. The margin of error is 1.1%-3.1%.