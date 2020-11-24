UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poll Shows More Than Half Of Japanese Citizens View Relations With China Badly - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Poll Shows More Than Half of Japanese Citizens View Relations With China Badly - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A recent poll has shown that more than half of Japanese citizens view their country's relations with China in a negative light, compared to less than a quarter of Chinese respondents who share the same opinion about their country's relations with Japan, the Japanese broadcaster NHK reports on Tuesday.

According to the bilateral survey of 2,600 people, which was conducted by the Genron NPO and China International Publishing Group, 54.1 percent of Japanese citizens hold a negative view of relations with China, the broadcaster stated. This figure is an increase of 9.3 percentage points over the past year.

The rise in negative sentiment has been linked to the ongoing dispute in the East China Sea over a set of islands, called the Senkaku islands in Japan and the Diaoyudao islands in China.

In total, 89.7 percent of Japanese respondents to the survey expressed a negative or unfavorable view towards China, the broadcaster said.

On the other hand, 22.6 percent of Chinese respondents view their country's relations with Japan as negative, a fall of 13 percent over the past year, the broadcaster said.

Additionally, more than half of Japanese respondents expressed their belief that the Korean Peninsula will not be denuclearized, compared to just 11.6 percent of Chinese respondents who shared this view.

Toshimitsu Motegi, the Japanese foreign minister, is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi throughout the day. Prior to their meeting, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that Motegi is expected to raise the issue of China's maritime presence near the disputed islands.

Related Topics

China Same Japan Share NPO

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

39 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

31 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

32 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

33 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

33 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.