WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) At least 70 percent of Americans polled said they prefer voting by mail in the November presidential election due to concerns over the pandemic, The Hill newspaper said on Thursday citing a new survey.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump suggested changing the date of the November presidential election and expressed concerns that an unprecedented number of votes carried out by mail opened new dangers of election fraud and manipulation.

A new Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris Poll recorded 70 percent of voters favoring a mail-in option, including 88 percent of Democrats, 71 percent of independents and 50 percent of Republicans, the report said.

Some 75 percent of voters expressed concern about the dangers of catching COVID-19 when they visited the polling station, the poll said.