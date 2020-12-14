MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Nearly two in three UK citizens hold a negative view of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the Brexit process, a fresh poll conducted by the Ipsos Mori pollster for the London Evening Standard newspaper revealed on Monday.

According to the poll, 63 percent of respondents said that Johnson's government has handled the UK's exit from the European Union poorly, amid fears that London and Brussels will fail to conclude a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

Despite the disquiet over the Brexit process, Johnson's Conservatives have seen a surge in support as Tory and Labour voting shares are now level at 41 percent, the poll found. For the Conservatives, this figure is a rise of four percent from October.

The recent uptick in support for the Conservative Party is largely down to the government's fast-track approval and rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the newspaper said.

According to the poll, 80 percent of respondents said that the government did a "good job" in rolling out the vaccine before any other country.

"There has been a pre-Christmas boost in public ratings for the Government and the Prime Minister, thanks in part to the coronavirus vaccine, which is seen as good news across the country," Gideon Skinner, Ipsos Mori's head of political research, said as quoted by the newspaper.

Approval ratings for Labour leader Keir Starmer have fallen from 45 percent in October to 38 percent in December, the poll found.

The poll surveyed 1,027 adults across the United Kingdom from December 4-10.

On Sunday, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to extend the ongoing trade deal negotiations into this current week, despite the long-standing disagreements over equal standards, governance, and fishing rights.