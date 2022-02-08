Poll Shows Over 60% of Germans Not Deeming Scholz Good Chancellor

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 02:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) As many as 63% of German citizens do not think that Olaf Scholz has been a good chancellor since he took up the post on December 8, and only 22% approve his work, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Monday, citing a Civey poll results.

In late 2021, when Scholz took over from Angela Merkel after her 16-year rule, 49% of respondents said that the new senior official will be a good chancellor, and nearly one third were skeptical about it, the pollster revealed.

When deciding on what makes up Scholz' political style, over one fifth of Germans chose professional knowledge and the same share opted for his readiness for a dialogue.

As many as 11% think that the chancellor clearly communicates his position, 8% singled out his leadership skills, and 6% chose his readiness to handle conflicts. However, 64% of respondents said that Scholz possesses none of the mentioned above traits. Spiegel specified that respondents could give multiple answers.

The poll was conducted from February 4-7 and involved at least 5,000 people. The margin error is 2.5 percentage point.

