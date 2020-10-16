UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poll Shows President Putin Trusted By 58% Of Russian Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

Poll Shows President Putin Trusted by 58% of Russian Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of Russian citizens, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

According to the findings, 29 percent of respondents "rather do not trust" Putin and another 13 percent found it difficult to answer. The overwhelming majority of respondents ” 61 percent ” believe that the Russian president performs his official duties "rather well," while 23 percent believe the opposite and another 15 percent found it difficult to answer.

This is consistent with the findings of a similar poll conducted by FOM last week.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's professional performance is assessed positively by 48 percent of respondents and negatively by 18 percent while 34 percent found it difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted from October 9-11 via telephone among 4,000 adult respondents, with the margin of error not exceeding 1.9 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin October From

Recent Stories

Ultra-Function, Ultimate Fun OPPO F17 Pro will be ..

17 minutes ago

Giving them NRO will mean nothing but â€œdevastati ..

27 minutes ago

Fawad Khan, SadafÂ  welcome their third child

44 minutes ago

One more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops i ..

36 minutes ago

USC to launch mobile stores in Rawalpindi Region

36 minutes ago

Up to 4,200 Volunteers in Ukraine May Join Phase 3 ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.