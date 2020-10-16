Poll Shows President Putin Trusted by 58% of Russian Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of Russian citizens, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

According to the findings, 29 percent of respondents "rather do not trust" Putin and another 13 percent found it difficult to answer. The overwhelming majority of respondents ” 61 percent ” believe that the Russian president performs his official duties "rather well," while 23 percent believe the opposite and another 15 percent found it difficult to answer.

This is consistent with the findings of a similar poll conducted by FOM last week.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's professional performance is assessed positively by 48 percent of respondents and negatively by 18 percent while 34 percent found it difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted from October 9-11 via telephone among 4,000 adult respondents, with the margin of error not exceeding 1.9 percent.