MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A total of 59 percent of Russian citizens trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

In addition, 29 percent of respondents said that they "rather do not trust" Putin and another 12 percent found it difficult to answer.

The findings also showed that the majority of those surveyed ” 63 percent ” believe that the Russian president performs his official duties "rather well," while 23 percent believe the opposite and another 14 percent found it difficult to answer.

The FOM's poll was conducted from November 6-8 via telephone among 4,000 adult respondents, with the margin of error not exceeding 1.9 percent.