MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The number of people who approve of Vladimir Putin's performance as Russian president has increased 4.4 percentage points since December, totaling 67.9 percent, a poll taken by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.

The poll's findings show Putin championing the public trust level with 73.9 percent, followed by Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal-Democratic Party with 37.2 percent, Communist Gennady Zyuganov with 35.5 percent, and A Just Russia party leader Sergey Mironov with 29.

8 percent.

If a general election were to be held tomorrow, the poll has shown 34.2 percent of respondents would vote for ruling United Russia party, 15.5 percent for the Communists, 11.8 percent for the Liberal Democrats, and 6.3 percent for the A Just Russia party, while 10.4 percent said they would vote for parties not currently represented in the Russian parliament.

VCIOM conducts its polls weekly. They conduct telephone interviews with 1,600 adults every day in 80 Russian regions and then derive the average for the past seven days.