UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poll Shows Russian President Putin's Approval Rating Increase To 67.9%

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Poll Shows Russian President Putin's Approval Rating Increase to 67.9%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The number of people who approve of Vladimir Putin's performance as Russian president has increased 4.4 percentage points since December, totaling 67.9 percent, a poll taken by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.

The poll's findings show Putin championing the public trust level with 73.9 percent, followed by Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal-Democratic Party with 37.2 percent, Communist Gennady Zyuganov with 35.5 percent, and A Just Russia party leader Sergey Mironov with 29.

8 percent.

If a general election were to be held tomorrow, the poll has shown 34.2 percent of respondents would vote for ruling United Russia party, 15.5 percent for the Communists, 11.8 percent for the Liberal Democrats, and 6.3 percent for the A Just Russia party, while 10.4 percent said they would vote for parties not currently represented in the Russian parliament.

VCIOM conducts its polls weekly. They conduct telephone interviews with 1,600 adults every day in 80 Russian regions and then derive the average for the past seven days.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin December Democrats Election 2018

Recent Stories

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

4 minutes ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

4 minutes ago

IOM Offers Countries Technical Support as Coronavi ..

26 minutes ago

American Airlines Suspends Flights to China Effect ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.