MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) President Donald Trump is polling significantly behind some potential Democratic rivals in head-to-head match-ups among the 58 percent of voters who disapprove of the president, a poll released by the Washington Post and ABC news exactly one year before the 2020 presidential election showed.

The survey reveals a national shift in Trump's national approval, as during the summer, only Biden had a clear advantage over him in the polls. The Washington Post suggests that the shift is attributed to a greater number of independent voters swinging toward the Democrats.

According to the poll, conducted by the Langer Research Associates pollster for the media outlets, Trump's current national support level is fixed at 39 percent, whereas in July his support levels peaked at 45 percent.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Senator Kamala Harris currently lead against Trump nationally by 17, 15, 14, 11 and 9 points, respectively.

The poll was conducted between October 27-30 among 876 registered voters and has a 4 percentage point margin of error.

Trump has been embroiled in a political scandal that has already led to the Democrats launching an impeachment inquiry in September. Trump is being accused of misusing the powers of his office in asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate his political opponent Joe Biden.

Trump has denied the allegations, labeling the inquiry another political witch hunt.