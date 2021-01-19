Poll Shows Two-Thirds of US Citizens Think Biden Handled Presidential Transition Well

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden's popularity is on the rise as two-thirds of the country's residents believe that he has handled the presidential transition period well, a fresh poll conducted by SSRS for the CNN broadcaster has found.

In total, 66 percent of respondents believe that Biden has fared well during the transition period, and the president-elect's favorability rating has risen from 52 percent in October to 59 percent at the present time.

Donald Trump's conduct in the weeks since the November 3 election has elicited a negative response among many US citizens, as 70 percent disapprove of the president's handling of the transition period, the broadcaster said.

Trump launched a flurry of litigation immediately after the election in an attempt to overturn results in key battleground states. The president was also impeached for a second time after being accused of "inciting" the January 6 riots seen in Washington as protesters stormed the US Capitol building.

Two-thirds of respondents to the poll also expressed their disapproval with how Republicans in Congress have handled the transition period, compared to the 51 percent approval given to Democrats in Congress, the broadcaster said.

Interviews for the poll were conducted from January 9-14 and 1,003 people responded to the survey.

The inauguration of Joe Biden is set to take place on Wednesday at 17:00 GMT.