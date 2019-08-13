UrduPoint.com
Poll Shows UK Lawmakers Inclined To Rely On Their Own Opinion Ignoring People's Wishes

Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A new YouGov survey, published on Tuesday, showed that UK lawmakers and the public are at loggerheads over the lawmakers' role in parliament as the majority of parliament members questioned said they preferred to rely on their own judgment rather than wishes of the public.

The survey of 100 lawmakers revealed that 80 percent believed they were elected to "act according to their own judgment, even when this goes against the wishes of their constituents."

Meanwhile, 63 percent of 1,684 UK adults questioned said lawmakers were elected to "act according to the wishes of their constituents, even when this goes against their own judgment," according to the survey.

The survey was conducted between June 11 and June 26.

