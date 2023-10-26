Pollard, De Klerk and Mbonambi in Springbok team for Rugby World Cup final

(@FahadShabbir)

Presles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) South Africa have named half-backs Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk as well as hooker Bongi Mbonambi in their starting XV for the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday.

Mbonambi makes the run-on team after being cleared by World Rugby on Thursday of having used a racial slur against England's Tom Curry in last weekend's semi-final.