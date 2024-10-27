Open Menu

Polling For Parliamentary Elections Start In All Region Of Uzbekistan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Polling for parliamentary elections start in all region of Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Polling has started this morning in the parliamentary and local elections of Uzbekistan on Sunday and a large number of voters have started casting their votes in the polling station of the capital city, Tashkent including other regions of the country.

From this morning, youths, women and people of all ages started gathering at the polling stations in Tashkent and other regions to cast their votes.

Meanwhile addressing the press conference in the media center in Tashkent, Deputy Chairman of the Central election commission the Republic of Uzbekistan,Bakhrom Kuchkarov informed that around 5.9 million people coast their votes in the different regions of the country, including Tashkent, Samarkand, Bokhara , Karakalpakistan and Ferghana valley.

Deputy Chairman of the Central election commission the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhrom Kuchkarov said that parliamentary and local elections of Uzbekistan today, October 27 is in full swing and situation in all regions of the country is peaceful.

He informed that five major political parties are contesting the election and all political parties have level playing field to attract their voters.

Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan including women, youth and people from all walk of life are politically active during these elections.

It is pertinent to mention that Uzbekistan holds parliamentary and local elections on October 27, 2024, following significant constitutional and electoral legal framework reform.

These are the first elections under a new mixed electoral system.

Over the past few years, significant changes have taken place in the political system of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which have affected all spheres of socio-political life.

One of these changes is the innovation and digitization of the electoral legislation.

This means changing the electoral system of the Republic of Uzbekistan from majority to majority-proportional one (sometimes it is called mixed) in elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The mixed electoral system, in which two classical electoral formulas (majority and proportional) are linked, is also used in a number of other states on different continents, from the states of the European Union (Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Italy and the states of the Far East (Japan, etc.).

The purpose of the transition to majority-proportional electoral system is to facilitate more complete accounting of votes and reflects the real political situation in the country more accurately.

Secondly, the representation of the regions of Uzbekistan in the lower house of parliament will become more balanced.

