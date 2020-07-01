UrduPoint.com
Polling Place Where Putin Voted On Constitution Amendments Disinfected Before His Arrival

A polling place at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow where President Vladimir Putin voted on constitutional amendments on Wednesday had been disinfected with a germicidal lamp minutes before his arrival

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A polling place at the Russian academy of Sciences in Moscow where President Vladimir Putin voted on constitutional amendments on Wednesday had been disinfected with a germicidal lamp minutes before his arrival.

Putin traditionally votes at this polling place.

As seen on a CCTV footage from the scene, a few minutes before the president appeared, polling station employees turned on a germicidal lamp and left the room.

After a while, the disinfection finished, and the staff resumed work. Soon, the president arrived.

After casting his ballot, Putin received a gift set, which is handed out to all voters.

"Yes, he was given everything necessary, just like every voter," the polling station employee told Sputnik, when asked whether the president received a gift.

After voting, Muscovites receive a set that includes a pen, a 2020 vote button, a bracelet, a Calendar and a ticket to win a gift certificate to pay for goods and services.

The all-Russian vote on the constitutional amendments was due to take place on April 22, but was delayed due to the coronavirus to July 1. Russians, however, could cast the ballots starting from June 25 to facilitate social distancing during the pandemic.

