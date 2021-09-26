Polling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Polling stations opened on Sunday 6 a.m. GMT (8 a.m. local time) in Germany for parliamentary elections.

Exit poll results will appear shortly after the polling stations are closed at 4 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. local time).

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, voters need to have a medical mask in addition to an identity card.

Following the elections to the Bundestag, a new German government will be formed with a new chancellor at the head.

Public opinion polls do not expect any party to gain more than 30%. However, the Social Democratic Party of Germany may have better chance than other parties, the polls said.