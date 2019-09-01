UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polling Places Open In Two Eastern German States, AfD Eyes Big Gains

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 12:50 PM

Polling Places Open in Two Eastern German States, AfD Eyes Big Gains

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Polling places opened at 8 a.m. (06:00 GMT) on Sunday in Germany's eastern states of Brandenburg and Saxony, which in total have over 5 million residents eligible to vote in the regional elections.

In Brandenburg, which surrounds Germany's capital, Berlin, 416 candidates from 11 different parties are on the ballot. In Saxony, 439 candidates from 19 parties are represented.

Polling places are open until 6 p.m.

Sunday's regional elections could bring big gains for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

According to an early August poll, the party is poised to win about a quarter of the vote in Saxony and come in first in Brandenburg with 21 percent.

If AfD wins the state elections, which will be the first time in Germany's history, it could have shock wave consequences for the already floundering government coalition of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats with the center-left Social Democrats.

Related Topics

Vote German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel August Democrats Sunday Christian From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

13 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

13 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

13 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.