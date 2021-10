Polling Station Attacked in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Affiliates of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) have attacked a polling station in Iraq's northern Kirkuk Governorate, injuring a police officer, the Iraqi Al-Sumaria tv reports.

The attackers opened fire from a sniper rifle at a polling station located in a school in the al-Rashad district, Al-Sumaria said, citing a security source. One police officer was injured.

A security source told Sputnik on Sunday that two Iraqi soldiers were injured as a result of an armed attack at a polling station in the eastern province of Diyala. The Iraqi security services said later in the day that a soldier mistakenly shot one comrade and injured another one.

On Sunday, early parliamentary elections the first since 2003 took place in Iraq. According to Iraqi media reports, the turnout was about 20 percent.