Polling Station Attacked in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Affiliates of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) have attacked a polling station in Iraq's northern Kirkuk Governorate, injuring a police officer, the Iraqi Al-Sumaria tv reports.

The attackers opened fire from a sniper rifle at a polling station located in a school in the al-Rashad district, Al-Sumaria said, citing a security source. One police officer was injured.

A security source told Sputnik on Sunday that two Iraqi soldiers were injured as a result of an armed attack at a polling station in the eastern province of Diyala. The Iraqi security services said later in the day that a soldier mistakenly shot one comrade and injured another one.

On Sunday, early parliamentary elections ” the first since 2003 ” took place in Iraq. According to Iraqi media reports, the turnout was about 20 percent.