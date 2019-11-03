Polling Stations for Second Round of Local Elections in Moldova Open on Time - CEC

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The second round of local elections, which began on Sunday in Moldova, is going according to the plan, all polling stations opened on time, the chairman of Moldova's Central Election Commission (CEC) Dorin Cimil said Sunday.

"Today, on November 3, the second round of local elections is taking place in Moldova. At 7.00 a.m. [05:00 GMT] all polling stations were opened, problems arose with two polling stations in Chisinau, but now all polling stations are operating normally.

Preliminary results of the elections will be presented around 10.00 p.m. [20:00 GMT]," Cimil told reporters.

There is no turnout threshold in the second round of elections, the winner is the candidate who gains the most votes. The polling stations will run until 9.00 p.m. (19:00 GMT), the working hours can be extended by a maximum of two hours in the event that at the time of closing there are queues of people who did not have time to vote. Moldovan citizens have to elect 384 leaders of all country's municipalities.