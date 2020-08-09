UrduPoint.com
Polling Stations Open In Belarus As Country Holds Presidential Election - Correspondent

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Polling stations in Belarus have opened to voters on the presidential election day, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (05:00 to 17:00 GMT). There are 5,767 stations in total, including 44 in the country's embassies and consulates abroad.

Meanwhile, there is also an option to vote from home for those unable to come to a polling station due to health or other reasons.

That is why each district election committee must have no more than three mobile ballot boxes.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the stations will follow necessary precautions with staff, observers, and voters wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The stations themselves will be regularly aired and disinfected.

Five candidates are vying for the office, including the incumbent president, Aleksander Lukashenko, who has been leading the country for 26 years straight.

