Polling Stations Open in Moldova as Country Holds 2nd Round of Presidential Election

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) More than 2,000 polling stations opened across Moldova as the country is holding the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, where incumbent President Igor Dodon is up against opposition candidate Maia Sandu.

The stations opened at 07:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) in Moldova, and 139 more are operating abroad. Face masks will be distributed to voters in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, Law enforcement agencies will involve 6,000 employees to ensure order during the election day. Some 2,000 local and more than 300 international observers will monitor the election process.

The polling stations will close at 09:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT). The Intellect Group research company and the SPERO public association will conduct exit polls.

Moldova held the first round of the election on November 1. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that Sandu, the leader of pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party, had secured victory in the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote, while Dodon, the candidate of pro-Russian Party of Socialists, received 32.61 percent of the vote.