UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polling Stations Open In Moscow On Last Day Of All-Russian Vote On Constitution Amendments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Polling Stations Open in Moscow on Last Day of All-Russian Vote on Constitution Amendments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Over 3,600 polling stations have opened in the Russian capital of Moscow as the country wraps up the nationwide voting on constitutional reforms.

The week-long voting, whose extended span was due to facilitate social distancing during the pandemic, began last Thursday.

Five of Moscow's polling stations are located in malls and another 178 in hospitals and pre-detention facilities.

Polling stations in Moscow are equipped with video surveillance which is live broadcast on a dedicated website. Additionally, more than 2,000 observers were deployed to monitor the voting.

The 45,000-strong personnel of the polling stations was formed of members of regional and local election commissions. Citizens across Russia, including in Moscow, also had the option to sign up to vote at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, in which case a team of staff was sent to them with a ballot to cast. Both procedures have been conducted with observance of appropriate safety and hygiene measures.

Polling stations are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. (17:00 GMT).

Moscow is one of the two Russian regions, along with Nizhny Novogorod Region, where residents have the option to vote online on the e-government website.

 The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation. Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vote Marriage Man Vladimir Putin Women Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

8 hours ago

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

8 hours ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

10 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

10 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.