Polls close as centre-right parties look to dethrone New Zealand government

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A coalition of centre-right parties was Saturday hoping to sweep New Zealand's government from power, ending a six-year Labour Party reign ushered in by former leader Jacinda Ardern.

Early results began trickling into counting centres after polls closed on Saturday evening, while the country collectively held its breath to see if the numbers would deliver a widely anticipated change of government.

The centre-right National Party had an early lead over Labour with more than 10 percent of the votes counted, although it was unclear if this trend would continue as later ballots rolled in.

Incumbent Prime Minister Chris Hipkins replaced Ardern after her shock resignation earlier this year, but has struggled to step out from the shadows of the globally adored political "rockstar".

Instead, the National Party -- led by former airline executive Christopher Luxon -- is widely tipped to stitch together some form of governing coalition.

On polling day in New Zealand's capital Wellington, many voters were predicting a new government would be elected, but not all were enthused at the prospect.

"It feels quite bleak, that people might be voting for change for the sake of change," public servant Olivia Eaton told AFP.

Wellington resident Jacqui Barber, who works in the pharmaceutical industry, said she was "filled with trepidation about the outcome of this election".

"It has become a personality competition between the major party leaders, punctuated by weekly single-issue promises to elicit support," she said.

"Neither of the major parties is willing to adequately address the elephant in the room -- our need for decisive climate action."

In small-town Waikanae, about an hour's drive north of Wellington, butcher Terry McKee said the spiralling cost of living was the single most important election issue.

But the 56-year-old said a new government was not necessarily the answer the country needed.