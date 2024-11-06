Open Menu

Polls Close In First Six US States, Including Swing State Georgia

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Polling stations closed Tuesday in six US states in the bitterly contested election between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump, including in the key battleground of Georgia.

Polling places also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia in a landmark contest that saw tens of millions of Americans cast their ballots early.

US networks projected Trump as the winner in Indiana and Kentucky, and Harris the victor in Vermont.

The United States was in for a long night of waiting for results, which may be known overnight, or not for days.

Harris is seeking to become the first woman US president, while Trump is seeking a return to power after four years out of the Oval Office.

Polls were to close throughout the evening, untill the last votes are cast in Alaska.

