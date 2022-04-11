Polls Close in French Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Polls closed on Sunday in the French presidential election, with centrist Emmanuel Macron and his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen largely expected to face each other in a runoff on April 24.

An exit poll by BFM tv put the incumbent on 28.5% and Le Pen on 24.2%. Leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon was on 20.2%, followed by hard-right Eric Zemmour on 7.1% and The Republicans' Valerie Pecresse on 5.1%.