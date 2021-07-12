UrduPoint.com
Polls Close In Moldovan Parliamentary Elections

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Polls Close in Moldovan Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Polls closed in Moldova at 8 p.m. (17:00 GMT) on Sunday, with 48% of eligible voters casting ballots in the snap parliamentary elections, the Central Electoral Commission said.

Yevgeny Kolushin, a Moldovan electoral official, told Sputnik that the elections went off "largely within legal norms," despite police receiving 242 reports on voting irregularities.

"There were no serious incidents in Transnistria but the turnout was low. All in all, everything is going as planned," Kolushin said.

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, whose Party of Socialists is running in the election as part of the Communists and Socialists bloc, said he was confident that his party fared well in the polls.

More Stories From World

