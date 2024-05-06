Polls Close In Panama Vote With Eight Presidential Contenders
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Polls closed in presidential elections in Panama Sunday that featured a crowded field of eight candidates, led by the protege of a graft-convicted former head of state.
The vote comes as the country grapples with deep-rooted corruption, a severe drought that has hobbled the economically critical Panama Canal, and a stream of US-bound migrants passing through its jungles.
There were lines at many polling stations as eligible voters in the Central American nation of 4.4 million people cast ballots for a new president, parliament and local governments.
Conservative lawyer Jose Raul Mulino, 64, entered the race far ahead in opinion polls, with about 37 percent of voter support, according to the latest survey.
But he was made to wait for a last-minute court decision Friday that finally validated his run. Of the seven other candidates, only three neared 15 percent support.
Trailing Mulino are social democrat ex-president Martin Torrijos and two center-right politicians: Romulo Roux, foreign minister under ex-president Ricardo Martinelli, and Ricardo Lombana, a former envoy to the United States.
Polls show there are more undecided voters than support for any of Mulino's rivals.
Mulino replaced Martinelli as the candidate for the right-wing Realizing Goals (RM) party after Martinelli lost an appeal against a money-laundering conviction.
The candidacy of Mulino, who had been Martinelli's vice-presidential running mate until the ex-leader's disqualification, was challenged on the basis that he had not won a Primary vote or picked his own running mate, as required by law.
The Supreme Court dismissed that complaint Friday in a ruling welcomed by Martinelli, who most Panamanians believe will wield control from behind the scenes, according to a recent poll.
Martinelli, who remains popular in Panama, has taken asylum at the Nicaraguan embassy, from where he campaigned for his protege.
After voting Sunday, Mulino went to see Martinelli at the embassy and the two hugged, saying "Brother!" and "We are going to win!" according to a video released by Martinelli.
Many people in Panama long for the days of economic prosperity under Martinelli's government from 2009 to 2014, aided by an infrastructure boom that included the enlargement of the canal and construction of Central America's first metro line.
Polls show voters' main concerns are the high cost of living, access to drinking water and crime.
The main candidates for president have made similar pledges: create lots of jobs, stimulate the economy and enact reforms to fight corruption.
"Panama must change. There is too much corruption," said one voter, 50-year-old teacher Jennifer Navarro.
Mulino, who had served as Martinelli's public safety chief, has dismissed the criminal case against his former boss as politically motivated, and could soon have the power to pardon him.
President Laurentino Cortizo of the majority PRD center-left party will vacate his seat after a term marred by allegations of widespread official corruption, declining foreign investment and high public debt.
Panama's presidency has a one-term limit.
About 45 percent of jobs in Panama today are in the informal market, with unemployment nearing 10 percent and high income inequality.
The country's GDP growth is forecast to slow from 7.3 percent in 2023 to 2.5 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Part of the reason is the Panama Canal, which moves about six percent of the world's maritime trade, limiting traffic amid a crippling drought.
Another headache awaiting the next president is the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama, through which more than half a million undocumented migrants passed last year -- subjected to abuses criticized by rights groups.
Three million Panamanians were eligible to vote in the single-round election.
Whoever garners the most votes is the winner.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
More Stories From World
-
N. Macedonia elections set to ramp up tensions with EU neighbours1 minute ago
-
Chad's presidential poll to exacerbate north-south divide1 minute ago
-
Ex-minister Mulino leads presidential race as Panama counts votes2 minutes ago
-
Bodies identified as Australian, US surfers murdered in Mexico2 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line2 minutes ago
-
Panama's president-elect Mulino, from the farm to the hot seat2 minutes ago
-
Israel army says 'encourages' eastern Rafah residents to leave for 'humanitarian area'2 minutes ago
-
'Everybody is vulnerable': Fake US school audio stokes AI alarm12 minutes ago
-
Bodies in Mexico presumed to be missing surfers have bullet wounds to head12 minutes ago
-
Mind the 'Gap': Fuellkrug has Dortmund dreaming of Champions League final12 minutes ago
-
Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition22 minutes ago
-
Mbappe and PSG aim to seize moment in Champions League semi-final22 minutes ago