Polls Open In Australia's Historic Indigenous Rights Referendum

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Polls open in Australia's historic Indigenous rights referendum

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Polls opened Saturday in Australia's historic referendum on rights and recognition for Indigenous citizens, capping a bitter campaign that has exposed deep fissures between the country's white majority and the descendants of its first inhabitants.

Almost 18 million Australians will cast ballots for or against constitutional changes to acknowledge Indigenous peoples for the first time and create an advisory body -- a so-called "Voice" -- to weigh laws that affect those communities.

Australia's Indigenous people have lived on the continent for more than 60,000 years.

European colonialists arrived a little over two centuries ago -- imposing systems of violent subjugation and forced assimilation.

Today, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make up less than four percent of the population, but are much more likely to be sick, imprisoned or to die young than their wealthier white compatriots.

"Yes" vote supporters argue the reforms would help fix those persistent inequalities.

But opinion polls give the referendum little hope of passing, with recent surveys indicating the "yes" camp is polling at just over 40 percent and the "no" side at nearly 60 percent.

